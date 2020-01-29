HESPERIA, Mich. — Hesperia Community Schools announced Tuesday night that they will be closed for the rest of the week because of illness.

The district will resume classes on Monday, Feb. 3.

They are the second West Michigan school to close early for the week because of sickness. Zeeland's Cityside Middle School also said Tuesday it would be closing for the rest of the week.

Zeeland school officials said 140 students at the middle school were reported absent on Tuesday. They said most of students were out sick with respiratory and stomach viruses.

