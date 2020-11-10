x
Education

Holland High School doing remote classes Monday for contact tracing

Holland High, HVRT and HEC will be operating on a remote schedule on Oct. 12.

Holland High School will not be holding in-person classes on Monday, "out of an abundance of caution" the district said. 

School officials wanted to allow additional COVID-19 contact tracing to take place on Monday. Holland High, HVRT and HEC will be operating on a remote schedule on Oct. 12.

Students in grades 9-12 should not report to school, but log onto Google Classroom. Grades K-8 will remain open and operate as normal, the district said

