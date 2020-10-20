Holland Public Schools considering changing 'Dutch' mascot

The consideration comes after a report from the HPS Equity Alliance.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Holland Public Schools have used the Dutch mascot for decades. But that could be about to change.

The decision to look into a name change comes directly from the school itself. Earlier this month, the school board voted to create an advisory committee to look into it.

"This really is an open and transparent process of community dialogue that will be facilitated from external individuals with internal support to be able to engage our community as a whole," says Superintendent Brian Davis.

The consideration comes after a report from the HPS Equity Alliance. A statement on the district website says in part, "Because a growing number of our students and families no longer identify as Dutch, the use of the The Dutch mascot does not invite a sense of belonging for many of our students and their families."

To keep the process transparent, anyone can apply to join the committee. That includes students in the district.

"You see that 13 students are signed up right now," says Jason Craner with the district. "I'd like to see more than 13 students involved."

The deadline to apply is Oct. 30. You can find the application here.

