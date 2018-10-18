GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - A child's imagination is a powerful thing and a program launched by Grand Haven Area Public Schools is working to harness that power.

The "Homegrown" program pairs local businesses with elementary school children to help the companies solve a real design problem that business is facing.

Homegrown captures the imagination of kids to find solutions that may not be obvious at first and leads the students through the process of idea generation through implementation.

The first iteration of the program kicked off last week and will conclude at a showcase Thursday, Oct. 18, at Becon Recycling in Muskegon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM