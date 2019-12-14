KENTWOOD, Mich. — The first-annual Hour of Code event was held Friday at Discovery Elementary School to educate elementary students about how to code and to prepare the educators to break a computer coding world record.

400 elementary students from Kentwood Public Schools were taught how to use programs used to animate animals and make them dance and sing by industry experts with West Michigan Tech Talent.

The students who completed the lesson earned an online certificate and the ones who exemplified teamwork with their classmates received a gift.

Computer skills are becoming more important than ever, and not just typing and presentation ones, but coding, too.

“Learning about coding helps to enhance students' problem-solving skills and creativity. In our tech-driven society, computing skills should be part of every student’s well-rounded skill set," said Nancy McKenzie, STEM Coordinator for Kentwood Public Schools.

West Michigan Tech Talent led a state-wide two-week-long initiative spanning three counties, 15 school districts and 31 schools. In total, they educated $2,500 students.

Friday was the last day of the program before the tech experts attempt to break a computer coding world record in 2020.

