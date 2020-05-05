HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — As a former teacher herself, Lissa Brunan knows just how much it means to get a gift from your students.

"You can be a kindergarten teacher and get a drawing a kid did who gives it to you and you know it comes from their heart," explains Brunan.

But with social distancing guidelines in place, the students aren't able to give gifts to their teachers in person. So Brunan reached out to 317 Coffee in Hudsonville.

"We had talked a little bit briefly on Saturday," says Addison Irish, whose parents own 317 Coffee. "And I just said I love that idea, lets see what we can do with it."

Students were asked to nominate teachers, and each one nominated received a $10 e-gift card to the coffee shop, which are delivered through email.

Each nomination also required a reason from the students why that teacher deserved it, and teacher Anna Childress says that means the world.

"As a teacher a gift card for a coffee shop is awesome," says Childress, a special education teacher for Hudsonville Public Schools. "But a note from your student is even better."

The trio raised $500 in just a couple of days, letting them serve 50 Hudsonville Public Schools teachers.

All of them hope to see other communities do something similar.

