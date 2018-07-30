GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In the past, they've held one big party. But because the Back to School Celebration was on one specific date and time at one specific location, not everyone could go. Now Grand Rapids Public School leaders are fixing that.
This year, they're holding a series of ice cream socials that span the entire city instead. The events are free and will run from Monday, July 30 to Saturday, August 18.
“We are committed to equity, inclusion, customer service, and ensuring our schools are welcoming, open, and accessible,” said Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal in a release.
“We believe that transitioning to neighborhood-centric events will meet these goals and further connect our schools to their neighborhoods.”
The entire schedule is as follows:
Innovation Central
421 Fountain St NE
Monday, July 30, 2018
1:00-3:00 PM or
5:00-7:00 PM
Dickinson School
448 Dickinson St SE
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
1:00-3:00 PM
CA Frost Elementary
1460 Laughlin Dr NW
Tuesday, August 7, 2018
6:00-8:00 PM
Kent Hills Elementary
1445 Emerald Ave NE
Thursday, August 9, 2018
11:00 AM-2:00 PM
Gerald R Ford Academic Center
851 Madison Ave SE
August 9 and 13, 2018
6:00PM
Westwood Middle School
1525 Mt Mercy Dr NW
Monday, August 13, 2018
4:00-7:00 PM
Riverside Middle School
265 Eleanor St NE
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
3:00-6:00 PM
Cesar E Chavez Elementary
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
5:30 PM
Union High School
1205 Grandville Ave SW
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
5:00 PM
GR Public Museum School
272 Pearl St NW
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
11:30AM-2:00 PM
CA Frost MS/HS
1417 Covell Ave NW
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
4:00-6:00 PM
Palmer Elementary
309 Palmer St NE
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
5:00-6:30 PM
Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy
3859 Chamberlain Ave SE
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
5:00-7:00 PM
Congress Elementary
940 Baldwin St SE
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
5:30-7:30 PM
Blandford School
3143 Milo St NW
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
6:00-7:30 PM
Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary
1353 Van Auken St SE
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
6:00-8:00 PM
Campus Elementary
710 Benjamin Ave SE
Thursday, August 16, 2018
4:00 PM
Southwest Community Campus
801 Oakland Ave SW
Thursday, August 16, 2018
5:00-7:00 PM
Aberdeen School
928 Aberdeen St NE
Thursday, August 16, 2018
5:30-6:30 PM
GR Montessori
159 College Ave NE
Thursday, August 16, 2018
6:00-7:30 PM
East Leonard Elementary
410 Barnett St NE
Saturday, August 18, 2018
5:00-6:30 PM
