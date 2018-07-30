GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In the past, they've held one big party. But because the Back to School Celebration was on one specific date and time at one specific location, not everyone could go. Now Grand Rapids Public School leaders are fixing that.

This year, they're holding a series of ice cream socials that span the entire city instead. The events are free and will run from Monday, July 30 to Saturday, August 18.

“We are committed to equity, inclusion, customer service, and ensuring our schools are welcoming, open, and accessible,” said Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal in a release.

“We believe that transitioning to neighborhood-centric events will meet these goals and further connect our schools to their neighborhoods.”

The entire schedule is as follows:

Innovation Central

421 Fountain St NE

Monday, July 30, 2018

1:00-3:00 PM or

5:00-7:00 PM

Dickinson School

448 Dickinson St SE

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

1:00-3:00 PM

CA Frost Elementary

1460 Laughlin Dr NW

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

6:00-8:00 PM

Kent Hills Elementary

1445 Emerald Ave NE

Thursday, August 9, 2018

11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Gerald R Ford Academic Center

851 Madison Ave SE

August 9 and 13, 2018

6:00PM

Westwood Middle School

1525 Mt Mercy Dr NW

Monday, August 13, 2018

4:00-7:00 PM

Riverside Middle School

265 Eleanor St NE

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

3:00-6:00 PM

Cesar E Chavez Elementary

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

5:30 PM

Union High School

1205 Grandville Ave SW

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

5:00 PM

GR Public Museum School

272 Pearl St NW

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

11:30AM-2:00 PM

CA Frost MS/HS

1417 Covell Ave NW

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

4:00-6:00 PM

Palmer Elementary

309 Palmer St NE

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

5:00-6:30 PM

Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy

3859 Chamberlain Ave SE

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

5:00-7:00 PM

Congress Elementary

940 Baldwin St SE

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

5:30-7:30 PM

Blandford School

3143 Milo St NW

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

6:00-7:30 PM

Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary

1353 Van Auken St SE

Wednesday, August 15, 2018

6:00-8:00 PM

Campus Elementary

710 Benjamin Ave SE

Thursday, August 16, 2018

4:00 PM

Southwest Community Campus

801 Oakland Ave SW

Thursday, August 16, 2018

5:00-7:00 PM

Aberdeen School

928 Aberdeen St NE

Thursday, August 16, 2018

5:30-6:30 PM

GR Montessori

159 College Ave NE

Thursday, August 16, 2018

6:00-7:30 PM

East Leonard Elementary

410 Barnett St NE

Saturday, August 18, 2018

5:00-6:30 PM

