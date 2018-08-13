WEST MICHIGAN - Starting Monday, Aug. 13, the local non-profit "In The Image" will begin handing out new shoes to make sure kids are ready for school.

Executive Director Bethann Egan says the goal is to send roughly 5,000 children back to school with the confidence to successfully begin the new year.

This is the 22nd year of the S.H.O.E.S. (Shoes Help Our Elementary Students) Program. In addition to inspiring confidence, Egan says it promotes, "physical activity, and inclusion by providing a new pair of back-to-school athletic shoes for free to elementary students in need."

To be eligible, students must be registered for the 2018-19 school year -- in Kindergarten through 5th grade -- at one of the participating schools. The program serves students in five area school districts.The student and parent or guardian must be present to receive shoes.

Egan credits a generous community for making the program possible. In The Image is still in need of shoes or monetary donations, as well as volunteers to help distribute shoes during the giveaway.

The non-profit can be reached at 616-456-6150.

