IONIA, Mich. -- Due to inclement weather and the snowy forecast, Ionia High School, Ionia Middle School, Welch High School and Rather Elementary will be dismissed at noon today.

The district also said on their Facebook page that Bulldog Beginnings and the Early Childhood Special Education progrma (ECSE) will be canceled on Monday.

Jefferson, Emerson and Twin Rivers will be dismissed at 1 p.m. The district said Boyce was already closed Monday due to a power outage.

