Kalamazoo Public Schools to remain virtual for remainder of the year

Trimester 3 begins on March 15 and ends June 11, the last day of school.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday, Kalamazoo Public Schools announced their decision to remain learning remotely for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri announced at the Feb. 11 Board of Education meeting that KPS students will remain learning remotely for the third and final trimester of the 2020-21 school year.

“To ensure that we were methodical about our decision around transitioning to Trimester 3, we again used the weighted formula created in October before the Trimester 2 announcement. The weighted formula prioritized safety above all else,” Raichoudhuri said.

Dr. Raichoudhuri also announced some of the opportunities that will be in place for Trimester 3 to support students and plans for large-scale summer readiness camps, which will begin on June 28. KPS will create a COVID Recovery Plan over the summer to outline plans for the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 30.

