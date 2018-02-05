GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kendall College of Art and Design celebrated its 90th anniversary and the completion of the 2017-18 academic year on Tuesday night, May 1.

KCAD was started in 1928 due to the efforts and last wishes of Helen M. Kendall. She established the David Wolcott Kendall Memorial School as a way to continue her husband's legacy. He was a well-known Grand Rapids furniture designer.

Since then, the school has grown and developed. The college marked this anniversary by kicking off three exhibitions.

The Annual Student Exhibition displays work from each of the college's undergraduate and graduate programs. It will run at KCAD from May 1-5.

The Excellence Awards Exhibition spotlights 17 graduating seniors who exhibit a level of mastery and accomplishment in their field of study. This presentation will run from May 1-16 at the Fed Galleries.

The Masters Thesis Exhibition features the fully-developed work of KCAD's graduate students. This exhibit also runs from May 1-16 at the Fed Galleries.

More information about the exhibits can be found here.

