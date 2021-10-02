School district goes green for mental health

Noticing a spike in counseling for students, Kenowa Hills school social worker says the conversation about mental health needs to start at a young age.

WALKER, Mich. — Across each school building, the administration building, and bus garage at Kenowa Hills Public Schools, there is green.

The color is all over windows, on posters in the hallways, and in art projects by the students.

The green represents mental health awareness, and marks the newest project at the district, Paint Kenowa Green. The goal is to talk about mental health at all grades, and to get the conversation started about how the students feel.

"I think a lot of times, we want to wait until mental health turns into mental illness to have those conversations," said school social worker Brooke Davis. "When really, in elementary, we are talking about prevention. Ways for them to have self care, ways for them to talk through when they begin to feel anxious, or when they begin to have these feelings that are not normal. And giving them options to do it now, so they’re comfortable with the discussion."

Paint Kenowa Green has different projects happening at each school, geared toward each age group. At Zinser Elementary, they have words of affirmation on the hallway walls. Some schools have brought in guest speakers to talk about suicide prevention, or have conversations about anxieties for high school seniors entering the next stage of their life.

Davis said since last March when the pandemic began, she has seen social isolation hit the students, and adult school workers, hard.

"We thrive when we have human interaction, people we can talk to, touch and connect with," said Davis. "And so, when you don’t have those things, we’re starting to see spikes in kids that need services, whether that’s counseling spikes, Pine Rest spikes, or inpatient."

Mental Health Awareness Month is in May, but Davis said the district wanted to start the conversation early. They will also have online tools and videos through a Facebook page.

"It’s important to talk about it," said Helena Holleran, 5th grader at the elementary school, "Because if you don’t, you're going to keep it all up inside and you don’t want that. You want to be comfortable talking about it, so they can help you."

Paint Kenowa Green lasts through March.

