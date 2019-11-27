This Thanksgiving break, Kenowa Hills students will actually have a break—from homework.

The district said they are "celebrating a universal homework-free Wellness Weekend" as students are off from school Wednesday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

No new homework will be assigned leading into the break, plus no assignments will be due and no grades will be returned on Monday, Dec. 2.

"All students, staff, and families are encouraged to use this time to refresh, relax, unwind, and enjoy a well-deserved break with family and friends," Kenowa Hills Public Schools said.

The district says they understand that some students may be behind on schoolwork, but by not assigning anything new, it gives those students a chance to get caught up.

For Kenowa Hills High School students, the semester ends three weeks after the end of the Thanksgiving break.

The district has a list for their Wellness Weekend:

No homework

No projects

No assignments

No planning

No meetings

No stress

No expectations

A Wellness Weekend is something that other districts across the country have adopted for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

