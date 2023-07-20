'It's life-changing': Kent County families see impact of expanded pre-K access

This comes after Gov. Whitmer signed a historic education budget with the highest per-student investment in the state's history.

WYOMING, Michigan — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's goal of Pre-K for All is one step closer to reality, with more families eligible for free preschool. Kent ISD is one of the first districts in West Michigan to see that funding make a difference.

This comes after Gov. Whitmer signed a historic education budget with the highest per-student investment in the state's history. It includes $254.6 million to expand free pre-K for up to 5,600 kids.

Now, children from families who make less than $90,000 per year can go to preschool for free statewide through the expansion of the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP).

Some of those kids go to Kiddie Academy in Wyoming.

"Childcare, preschool, in general, can be really expensive," GSRP supervisor Kathryn O'Hara-Wallis said. "To be able to have this high quality of a program in so many different locations in our community, and to have it for free for so many families, it's life changing."

Studies show that Michigan families spend an average of $741 per month on childcare for one 4-year-old. Annually, that's $8,890.

Kiddie Academy teacher Melissa Ramsey is excited to see these education barriers broken down.

"Preschool is what starts their years in education," Ramsey said. "It's preparing them to go on to elementary school. It's teaching them those social emotional skills on how to express their emotions."

She adds that this expansion gives opportunities to kids who don't always get them.

"We have kids now that are coming from homes that aren't always the greatest," Ramsey said. "Being in a classroom with lots of children, it's hard for them to then understand the proper way to express themselves. That's what we're here for."

The program is expanding in more ways than one. Some programs, like the one at Kiddie Academy, offers a five-day program.

“That extra day is really beneficial for families. I know that has been feedback we’ve gotten for years," O'Hara-Wallis said.

This gives parents a chance to work full time without worrying about finding childcare, including Ramsey.

"My daughter actually attended here. And that's how I found out about the program coming and I'm like, I'm all for it, I want it," Ramsey said.

Kent ISD still has spots in their GSRP program. You can find more information on their website.

