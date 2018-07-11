GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Kent County is now the first county in Michigan to have dedicated a funding source that will make sure all children will receive essential and health and developmental screenings.

The Ready by Five Early Childhood Proposal was created in order to allocate stable funding for early childhood services and programs. The proposal passed Tuesday with 57-percent voter support.

The Ready by Early Childhood Proposal will:

Provide health and developmental screenings for all Kent County kids.

Support new parents so they can ensure their children are healthy and ready for kindergarten.

Increase access to high-quality early learning experiences that build a strong social, emotional and intellectual foundation for Kent County children.

The six-year millage will generate approximately $5.7 million each year and will provide dedicated funding for community-based early childhood programs -- ensuring children and their families have access to vital services.

All millage dollars will go through an independent audit and be reported to Kent County every year to ensure taxpayer funds are spent wisely and transparently.

