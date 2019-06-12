GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a million dollars in scholarship support is available to students in Kent County looking to go to college, all it takes is one application.

The Grand Rapids Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

By completing one application, students will be considered for hundreds of scholarship opportunities from more than 70 scholarship funds. Students pursuing bachelor and graduate degrees or technical training certificates are eligible to apply.

Last year, the Community Foundation awarded $1.36 million in scholarships to 630 students. Edgar Gatsinzi, a graduate of East Kentwood High School, received scholarship awards from two Community Foundation funds – the Black Men Building Resources Scholarship Fund and the Harry and Lucille Brown Scholarship Fund.

“The scholarships are helping to alleviate the burden of loans,” Gatsinzi said. “It means the world to know there are people who believe in my education, my aspirations and my dreams.”

Contributions from community members make these scholarship funds possible and the impact of their dollars make secondary education a reality for local students. Many donors have chosen to set up a fund to honor a family member or to provide opportunities for students to attend college or pursue a specific profession.

The general scholarship application for the 2020-2021 academic year opened December 1 and will remain open until March 1. Interested students can find more information and apply at grfoundation.org/scholarships.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.