Kent District Library offering resources to learn ASL

March 3 is World Hearing Day. The Kent District Library is recognizing that by offering free lessons in American Sign Language.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Have you been wanting to learn American Sign Language (ASL) but don't know how to get started? Kent District Library (KDL) is making it easy by compiling a virtual database of resources for Kent County residents.

The announcement comes on World Hearing Day, which aims to raise awareness on how to avoid hearing loss through safe listening. Each year, the World Health Organization emphasizes different tips related to hearing loss.

ASLdeafined, the program added to the library's resources, was created for deaf and hard of hearing people, their friends and families and anyone looking to learn more about ASL.

"We are really excited to offer this new database,” said Shelley Roossien, Accessibility & Inclusion Specialist at KDL. “Providing a tool for patrons to learn American Sign Language furthers KDL's commitment to accessibility."

ASLdeafined includes over 300 lessons, a comprehensive video dictionary and more tools to boost the learning of ASL.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Hearing Disorders, approximately 15% of American adults experience some form of hearing loss, and 1 in 8 people in the U.S. over 12 years old has hearing loss in both ears.

For more information on KDL's resources, click here. Find more information on KDL here.

