Kent Intermediate School District assures families preschool will continue after closure of nonprofit

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In the wake of the Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative (ELNC) closing due to alleged embezzlement by its founder, Kent Intermediate School District (Kent ISD) is assuring families that the district's preschool program will continue.

On Wednesday, the ELNC announced its permanent closure after sharing a lawsuit against the the former CEO and founder Dr. Nkechy Ekere Ezeh and the nonprofit's Director of Finance and Administration Sharon Killebrew.

The lawsuit alleges that the two embezzled millions of dollars over several years and distributed it to themselves, family and friends.

ELNC led the preschool program for Kent ISD prior to its closure and now the school district is assuring families that the program will continue.

Kent ISD says that they will now administer the preschool classrooms saying that this will ensure a "seamless transition for children and families."

“We share in the sadness and disappointment many people across the community feel right now,” says Ron Koehler, superintendent of Kent ISD. “Our priority is making sure young children have access to the quality early education they need and deserve and are not negatively impacted by this situation.”

Kent ISD says they are taking over four contracts previously held by ELNC for community organizations that provide state-funded preschool.

Kent ISD is working alongside First Steps Kent and other local providers to identify organizations that would be able to absorb other ELNC services.

“Children’s brains develop rapidly in the earliest years of life, building the foundation for future success,” explains Jennifer Headley-Nordman, president of First Steps Kent. “We are fully committed to ensuring there is no loss of support to children and families in our community during this critical time of learning and development.”

