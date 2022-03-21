Kent Intermediate School District receives $900,000 to expand career, technical education

The funding is part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act that was recently signed into law.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent Intermediate School District received $900,000 to expand career and technical education programming.

The money will support advanced manufacturing educational programming at the Kent Career Tech Center.

The funding was part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

“We’re grateful for the partnership and leadership from Congressman Meijer. The appropriation will help us expand Career and Technical Education programming to meet the increasing demand in our community,” said Ron Koehler, Superintendent, Kent ISD.

The new funding will give local students education in the area of advanced manufacturing. It also gives those students the experience of using industry standard equipment in multiple manufacturing fields.

Local manufacturers in West Michigan will benefit from the educational programs as well by having experienced students able to apply for advanced manufacturing careers.

“Advanced manufacturing continues to be a leading economic driver in West Michigan and this will help more students be trained and career ready in this critical industry,” continued Koehler.

The educational programs will equip students with experience and recognized credentials earned through hands-on learning in state-of-the-art labs with instruction from educators who are industry experts.

