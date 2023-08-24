Kids hop into the water for Outdoor Discovery program at Laketown Twp. park

The trek was all a part of the Outdoor Center Frog Catching program.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Children were leading their parents into the mud and water of a small pond at Farview Park in Laketown Township on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The purpose of the trek? It was a part of the Outdoor Center Frog Catching program.

The class was taught by Naturalist Mike Graves. He pointed out amphibians, insects and other aquatic life to the class of 4 to 12-year-olds. The children caught the wildlife using nets and collection tubs to look at before releasing them.

The class was free and sponsored by Laketown Township, their next free event is "Explore with your senses" on Thursday, Sep. 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Shore Acres Park.

In this next class participants will walk and use their senses to touch, feel, smell, see and taste along the dune trails. The suggested age for the class is 3 to 9 years old, and guardians stay with the class.

To register or find more information you can visit outdoordiscovery.org or call (616) 393-9453.

