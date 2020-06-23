KISA outlines plan to return students to the classroom this fall

The Kent Intermediate Superintendent's Association incorporated recent survey results from 30,000 participants to provide a plan that fits all student needs.

Parents in Kent County want their kids back in the classroom this fall. That is the biggest finding from a recent survey conducted through the Kent Intermediate Superintendent's Association Future Learning Committee.

The survey identifies safety concerns from the 30,000 participants. Almost 90% of the parents who took the survey said they were confident in-person instruction delivers a quality education. But, only 62% of parents were at least somewhat confident in-person learning is safe.

Safety concerns were greater among African American and Hispanic parents.

The survey also showed online engagement was a major challenge among special education students.

Parents also showed concern for childcare issues if school did not resume this fall.

You can see more of the survey result analysis here:

The Kent Intermediate Superintendent's Association used the survey results to craft a re-entry plan for districts with 6 key points.

Return to full-time face-to-face instruction, per state health requirements Provide a high-quality online learning option for students and families Acknowledge that a hybrid option (mix of face-to-face and online learning) is not preferred, but will be implemented if it is the only way to have in-person instruction as mandated by state executive order. Provide resources, tools and services to address academic learning gaps and social-emotional needs for students due to the Spring 2020 school closure. Advance supports and services for students, families and staff to address mental wellness linked to the pandemic. Communicate and coordinate all pandemic-related district wide policies or procedures.

You can read more about the re-entry plan in English here:

KISA Reentry Plan - English | Educational Technology | Learning | Free 30-day Trial | Scribd This is the Kent Intermediate Superintendent's Association's Parent Survey results and broad plan to return to in-person learning this fall. PDF, TXT or read online from Scribd Did you find this document useful? This is the Kent Intermediate Superintendent's Association's Parent Survey results and broad plan to return to in-person learning this fall.

Kent Intermediate School District Superintendent Ron Caniff says the plan can be adjusted once Governor Gretchen Whitmer reveals her road map to school return on June 30.

KISA member public school districts – Byron Center Public Schools, Caledonia Community Schools, Cedar Springs Public Schools, Comstock Park Public Schools, East Grand Rapids Public Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools, Godfrey Lee Public Schools, Godwin Heights Public Schools, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Kelloggsville Public Schools, Kenowa Hills Public Schools, Kent City Community Schools, Kentwood Public Schools, Lowell Area Schools, Northview Public Schools, Rockford Public Schools, Sparta Area Schools, Thornapple Kellogg Schools, Wyoming Public Schools.

More 13 ON YOUR SIDE stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.