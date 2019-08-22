GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools celebrated the final piece of structural steel being installed on the expansion project at the middle high school Thursday morning.

Current 8th grade students at SWCC, who will be the first graduating class of 2024, got the chance to sign the beam to commemorate the occasion. The expansion is part of the Plaza Roosevelt -- a 5.5 acre mixed use development including education, healthcare, affordable housing, and more.

Southwest Community Campus, a Spanish-English dual immersion theme school, is a $20-million bond project slated to open in fall 2020 beginning with 9th grade and growing a grade each year to expand from a PK-8 to a PK-12 school.

Southwest Community Campus topping out ceremony Eighth graders and staff members signed the final piece of structural steel being installed Thursday, Aug. 22. Eighth graders and staff members signed the final piece of structural steel being installed Thursday, Aug. 22. Contruction workers lift the beam into place.

