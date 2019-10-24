GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan educators and education advocates will join thousands around the country, today, to celebrate "National Lights On Afterschool." The event, in its 20th year, highlights the importance of after-school programs.

Those programs have proven invaluable to working parents. More than that, studies show before and after school programming has enormous benefits for children. Those benefits range from improving grades, increasing school attendance and strengthening social and emotional skills. Despite the benefits, and the need, too few families are able to access this type of programming.

"In fact, the America After 3PM household survey of more than 30,000 families, commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance, found that participation in after school programs has increased to 10.2 million students nationwide – but the unmet demand is great. For every child in an after school program today, two more are waiting to get in. Unmet demand is especially high in rural communities and communities of concentrated poverty. One in five students in the United States is unsupervised after the school day ends," according to a press release issued by the After school Alliance.

Organizers of "National Lights On Afterschool" events educated the public on the demand for after school programs and advocate support in communities across the country.

