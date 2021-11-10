Literacy center needs tutors, has 100 learners waiting

The Literacy Center of West Michigan helps adults and families develop reading, writing and communication skills.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Literacy Center of West Michigan is in need of tutors to volunteer their time, helping people learn to read, write and speak English.

Right now, the center has about 100 'learners' waiting for a tutor.

"If you are interested in people, listening to people, feel what they need," said Marielle Levert, a tutor and teacher, "The Literacy Center will help you with the books or materials."

The Literary Center does one-on-one adult tutoring, offers English classes, has a Family Literacy Program and more.

Levert has been with the center for six years, when she started as a volunteer tutor. She is a trained teacher in the Netherlands, but said someone does not need experience teaching to be a tutor.

"It's a huge impact," said Levert, "I’ve been working with a student I started with six years ago. She became my friend. We meet every two weeks for a cup of tea and a chat. She said, 'Marielle you changed my life.' And that’s what you hold as a tutor. You can make such a big difference."

The Learning Center asks for two hours a week for a commitment. There is no special skills required other than the ability to read and write English.

"If you do not have the language, you cannot show people what inside," said Levert, "You cannot communicate. You cannot connect. You cannot start to feel at home."

To sign up to be a volunteer, visit literacycenterwm.org.

