GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of West Michigan school children head back to school in less than 3 weeks. Studies show having the right school supplies can help children start the school year off strong. That's why D.A. Blodgett-St. John's (DABSJ) is holding its 13th annual backpack and school supply drive.

The organization specializes in foster care and adoption and it also provides support and counseling services. Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Katy Buck, says the annual drive will allow them to help more than 600 children living in residential care, foster homes, shelter care and receiving services through DABSJ.

RELATED: Kids at Helen DeVos celebrate Christmas in July

RELATED: 'Stuff the Bus' is back in Ottawa County

"For those who cannot afford the things they need, this time of year can be very stressful," she says. "We are working to alleviate that stress and help them start the year off with confidence and excitement."

Buck says they appreciate the generosity and support they get each year from people across West Michigan. They are counting on that again.

DABSJ asks that people drop off supplies August 5 through August 9, 2019 at their 805 Leonard St. NE location in Grand Rapids.

The list of items needed include:

Backpacks for elementary students or sturdy backpacks for high school students

3 hole punched paper (wide and college ruled)

2 pocket folders

1" 3 ring binders

Colored pencils (12 count)

Lined index cards (3x5)

Pencil boxes and bags

Pens – blue or black (12 count)

Pencils (12 count)

Spiral notebooks (wide and college ruled)

Rulers (6" and 12")

Glue sticks (2 or 3 pack)

Crayons (24 count)

Markers (12 count)

Highlighters

Erasers (2 or 3 pack)

Any monetary gifts received will be used for school supplies or other educational needs.

For more information about the backpack and school supplies drive, visit the D.A. Blodgett-St. John's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.