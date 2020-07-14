Lowell superintendent announces retirement after 14 years

Superintendent Greg Pratt said he planned on retiring at the end of June, but COVID-19 interrupted his plans.

LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell Area Schools Superintendent Greg Pratt announced his retirement Tuesday, July 14.

According to a letter to staff, parents, and the community, Pratt explained that after 14 years, he would officially retire in August 2020.

"I initially planned to retire at the end of June 2020, but COVID-19 interrupted my plans," the letter read.

The decision comes with mixed emotions.

Pratt said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, who retired last year, and following his two sons as they move to college to seek degrees and play football.

"At the same time, I will miss the relationships I have built with my larger, Lowell Area Schools family, doing a job I truly love," Pratt explained.

Pratt was hired in the early spring of 2006.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.