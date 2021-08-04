Masks not required by GRPS for upcoming school year but 'strongly recommended'

In a letter sent to parents, GRPS laid out a plan that complies with the latest guidance from the CDC and MDHHS.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Public Schools is not requiring masks for students and staff for the start of the 2021 school year.

The district sent a letter to parents and students on Wednesday stating that masks are "strongly recommended regardless of vaccination status but not required."

"All unvaccinated students and staff who are eligible are strongly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccination," the district said in the letter.

The district said the decision was made based on the recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Kent County Health Department.

Here is a list of the full guidelines provided by the district for students this fall:

Universal indoor masking for all students, staff, and visitors to PK-12 schools is strongly recommended, regardless of vaccination status.

All unvaccinated students and staff who are eligible are strongly encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccination is currently the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Contact KCHD or your health care provider to schedule your vaccination.

Masks do not need to be worn outdoors for recess or outdoor learning activities for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

Athletics will continue to adhere to the rules set forth by the Michigan High School Athletic Association and guidance from the MDHHS and KCHD.

Layered mitigation strategies will continue, including handwashing and respiratory etiquette, hand sanitizer, ventilation, and cleaning of classrooms and buildings.

The COVID-19 Daily Health Screener is no longer required for students and staff. Students and staff should stay home if they are experiencing one or more of the COVID-19 symptoms.

Families and staff will continue to be notified if they or their student has had close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. Quarantine will only be required if unvaccinated students or staff live with a COVID-19 positive person OR if there is an outbreak in a school per the KCHD public health order still in place.

All students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 regardless of vaccination status must quarantine.

GRPS said the guidelines may change if the COVID-19 case count increases.

