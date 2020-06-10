MDHHS orders schools to report COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

Under the order, local health departments are required to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of probable or confirmed school- associated cases of COVID-19.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an emergency order Tuesday requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about all probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

Schools are required to public disclose cases following notice from the health department. The emergency order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of confirmed or probably cases.

MDHHS also encouraged schools to provide the public with information regarding safety measures that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

Along with notifying the school, local health departments will also continue to directly notify individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of a school-associated case.

The order goes into effect Monday, Oct. 12. Information about school outbreaks is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.