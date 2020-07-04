GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is providing families with fun activities to learn about important jobs in the transportation industry during Gov. Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Activities include a printable coloring book highlighting important transportation industry jobs, as well as, the Mackinac Bridge and Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

Families can also make bridges out of spaghetti or boats out foil, learn transportation facts from around the world and archaeology work performed at MDOT.

MDOT is planning on providing more activities to families in the next few days.

Visit the MDOT educational activities page for activities and instructions.

Visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates and links to new activities.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.