Summer is in full swing, but some teachers are already starting to plan for the upcoming school year.

Meijer, the superstore chain, is looking to help teachers by offering a 15 percent discount on classroom items.

The teacher discount applies to all Meijer stores and extends from now through Sept. 28.

Ninety-four percent of public school teachers say they spend their own money on notebooks, pens and other supplies without reimbursement, according to the National Center of Education Statistics.

“We recognize that teachers spend a lot of money out of their own pockets on school supplies, and we hope this offer will help,” said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “Everyone deserves to enjoy their summers to the fullest, so our ‘all-summer-long’ offer was designed to allow teachers to save whenever is most convenient, and as many times as they like.”

The retailer expects more than 80,000 teachers across the Midwest will take advantage of the discount.

Teachers can get the discount by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk

To learn more about the discount, click here.

