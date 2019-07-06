GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mental health specialists are coming to some West Michigan schools.

State leaders have awarded four Kent County schools with $100,000 grants. Alger Middle School, Riverside Middle School, City High School and Wyoming Junior High were selected by the state.

"Middle school is just a hard time and I think that a lot of people begin to notice symptoms of mental illness as young as middle school," says Kim Baron with GRPS.

One of the areas of focus will be how social media affects a young person's mental health.

"We want our students in middle school, high school and even adults to feel safe about asking for help and the more we continue to talk about it the more they will ask for help," says Baron.

