Schools in Muskegon County are receiving a five-year $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to boost their mental health supports.

The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District is one of about 20 educational organizations nationwide to earn the 'Project Prevent' grant. The funding is designed to help prevent youth violence and the impact of violence in communities by integrating mental health help in schools.

“We are extremely excited about this grant award and the numerous opportunities it brings to our schools and families. The positive impact of supporting our students’ mental health needs will spill over into our families and communities,” said MAISD Superintendent John Severson.

Over the next five years, five behavior systems coaches will be hired to reach all students in Muskegon County.

The grant builds upon an existing countywide MyAlliance Systems of Care grant that focuses on agencies working together to support the mental health needs of youth and families.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.