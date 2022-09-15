Michigan AG shares support of US Dept. of Education's proposed Title IX changes

Twenty attorneys general claim that changes made to Title IX during the Trump administration deter students from coming forward to report sexual abuse.

LANSING, Mich. — Twenty attorneys general are advocating for a reversal of former President Donald Trump's Education Department policies that they argue fail to adequately protect victims of sexual violence and harassment under Title IX.

This summer marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark civil rights legislation. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools or any program that receives federal funding.

US Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, appointed by President Joe Biden, also announced some proposed changes to regulations.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently joined forces with 19 other AGs in a letter to the secretary in support of those changes.

The attorneys general claim that the amendments made in 2020 deter students from coming forward to report sexual abuse and also limit Title IX protections.

They're proposing the US Dept. of Education realign sexual harassment standards and higher education proceedings with how they've operated for the past 30 years before the 2020 amendments.

AGs in California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania lead the effort and say the Trump administration mishandled the implementation of the law.

They also provided suggestions on actions to take to fight sex discrimination.

"When the Trump Administration rolled back anti-discrimination protections for students and educators with its ill-conceived Title IX rules in 2020, I joined a coalition of attorneys general to speak out against them. Title IX is landmark legislation in the effort to provide women, girls, and all students with the protections they deserve in the area of education," Michigan AG Nessel said.

"With this new proposed rule, we have a chance to set things right for them. I gladly stand with my colleagues in praising this new proposed rule, which gives us a chance to fix what was broken by the previous set of regressive rules."

The AGs claim the proposed regulation changes will be more cost-effective, all while increasing protections for those who face sex discrimination, sexual violence and harassment.

The AGs involved also say the proposal complements state laws that ensure greater protections for survivors while preserving the rights of respondents under Title IX.

Here are some examples of how the states believe the proposed changes will be beneficial:

It better effectuates Title IX and aligns with congressional intent and longstanding practices;

Standardizes and codifies definitions and procedures across Title IX enforcement;

Improves the sexual violence and harassment complaint process for students in colleges and K-12 schools;

Realigns Title IX’s sexual harassment standards and higher education proceedings to ensure a prompt and equitable resolution process for all students;

Reinforces critical protection against discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation, and pregnant and parenting status; and

May be further strengthened to help combat sex discrimination in all its forms.

You can read the letter here:

