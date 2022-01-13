Michigan State Board of Education opposes GOP’s anti-critical race theory bills

The state board of education passed a resolution by a vote of 5-2 that opposes the bills during a meeting on Jan. 11, 2022.

LANSING, Mich. — The state education board adopted a resolution that opposes a bill that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in Michigan schools.

The resolution was introduced by board member Pamela Pugh, a Democrat, during a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11 and passed with a vote of 5-2.

Critical race theory is an academic theory that seeks to examine the normalization of racism in America and the systemic effects it has on our country and its institutions. Teaching the theory in classrooms is a source of debate among many parents, lawmakers and board members.

“Theories that pit student groups against each other through stereotyping, race stereotyping, gender stereotyping are dangerous to kids. It doesn’t allow them to learn. When they learn about themselves as if they are an oppressor or oppressed, how do they then take the education that they are being given and feel like they can actually take that as an opportunity?” board member Nikki Snyder said in response to the resolution.

Board members Snyder and Tom McMillin were the two votes of no on the resolution

“Teachers have the right and responsibility to teach the multifaceted and complex history including the history of race, racism and other biases, which are inextricably connected to the constitutional and statutory history in our country.” Pamela Pugh said in defense of the resolution.

The full resolution on teaching comprehensive history is posted on Michigan.gov.

The resolution doesn't kill the two anti-critical race theory bills, but will come into consideration when voting occurs on the bills.

Republican Sen. Lana Theis introduced Senate Bill 460, which would outright ban the teaching of critical race theory, in May of 2021. Later Republican Rep. Andrew Beeler introduced House Bill 5097, a companion to the Senate Bill banning the teaching of critical race theory.

Sen. Theis issued a statement against the resolution on Wednesday and posted it to her Twitter account.

Today, I issued the following statement in response to ⁦@mieducation⁩ adopting a resolution opposing my bill that would ban CRT, a radical political agenda to indoctrinate Michigan children with anti-American falsehoods, from MI’s K-12 curriculum. https://t.co/FvGupslDNE — Senator Lana Theis (@SenLTheis) January 12, 2022

House Bill 5097 has passed and awaits a senate vote while Senate Bill 460 has not been voted on yet.

Both bills are expected to be vetoed by Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they reach her desk.

Watch the full Michigan State Board of Education meeting here.

