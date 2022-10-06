Over 5,000 Michigan childcare centers receive state funding

The funding can be used to lower tuition costs for families, increase pay for employees, hire new staff and more.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that $253 million in grants has been distributed to thousands of childcare centers across Michigan.

This is the third round of funding distributed through the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which was approved as part of the state budget. Nearly 5,200 childcare centers received a portion of the funding to maintain their programs.

“Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable child care that meets their needs,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I’ve worked across the aisle to make record, bipartisan investments in in child care because as a mom I know the importance of having a child care provider you trust and your kids love. All our kids deserve a strong start. These grants are another investment in their future, our child care industry, early educators, and our state’s prosperity. Let’s keep working together for our kids."

The funding can be used to lower tuition costs for families, increase pay for employees, recruit and train new staff members and more.

This comes as inflation has spiked across the nation.

"Because of added stresses like the rising costs of supplies and food, these grants have been a lifeline to allow child care businesses to remain open, which in turn allows families to remain working, confident their children are being taken care of," said Kristen Sobolewski, Project Director for First Steps Kent.

Eligible childcare centers applied for the grant this summer. On average, childcare centers received the following in funding:

Family home program: $8,717

Group home program: $17,028

Child care center: $89,905

