Officials at two Michigan community colleges are unsure of what to expect for the fall semester as registration has dropped for the summer session amid coronavirus outbreak.

The Detroit Free Press reports that presidents at Washtenaw Community College and Grand Rapids Community College are seeing declines in summer class registrations as students wonder if it will be safe enough to go back to school and if they can afford it in the fall.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.