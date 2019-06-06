BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is giving a southwestern Michigan school board a little more time to develop a plan to keep the district's high school open.
The Democrat said Wednesday after a public meeting in Benton Harbor that she'll look at a "viable alternative" if one is presented. The deadline had been Friday, but Whitmer says she's giving officials another week.
RELATED: Benton Harbor unhappy with Whitmer plan to close high school
RELATED: Whitmer administration proposes to close Benton Harbor High
The Whitmer administration, citing the district's poor finances and weak academic performance, has said it wants the board to close the high school as part of a broader plan to improve local K-8 education. If not, the district could be shut down.
The board has accused state officials of wanting to take money out of the "overwhelmingly poor and black community" of Benton Harbor to benefit nearby white communities.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.