Michigan Education Association hopes for some flexibility with Count Day

The education association says there are ways to keep your kids as involved as possible if you keep them home with other families.

LANSING, Michigan — There is a very real possibility there were be fewer children in school this coming year than last because of COVID-19. That includes Count Day, which is the annual day where the state determines funding for districts based on the number of students.

Michigan Education Association Vice President Chandra Madafferi said at this point, they're waiting to see what the school year will look like and how that will affect Count Day.

"That decision has not been made yet. We are hoping there will be some flexibility with count time, as far as minutes in a seat, what that would like in a classroom. But at this time, has not been decided," she said.

On the idea of homeschooling - even in pods - isn't something the Michigan Education Association is necessarily discouraging. Madafferi says that she completely understands. But, she also said parents should keep some things in mind should they go that route.

"I would elect one of the online programs that my local district is doing. Because then they could also participate in extracurriculars, they could still maintain friendships within their grades. And if they felt comfortable enough, I could send them right back next year," said Madafferi.

Watch the full interview with Madafferi here. She discusses returning to school, homeschool pods, what happens when a teacher tests positive for COVID-19 and some of the biggest concerns from school staff.

