GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Education Corps won an award from the governor for their service to students who struggle with math and reading.

They won a category in the 2019 Governor's Service Award, awarded by Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission, according to a press release from the Hope Network.

The program is a part of AmeriCorps and the Hope Network, and serves students who are struggling with math and literacy.

In Michigan, about 57,000 students aged three through third grade struggle to read, and about 73,000 students in grades four through eight struggle with math, according to the release.

And as a result, these students are at a higher risk of dropping out of school.

The Michigan Education Corps served about 2,800 children last year, and since it began in 2012, it has served over 11,000 Michigan students in need of their help.

The program pairs AmeriCorps members to help students who are struggling in these areas. And their success is proven by the numbers, the executive director of Michigan Education Corps said.

"Up to 80 percent of students are meeting or exceeding their literacy goals, and 74 percent are meeting their math benchmarks," Holly Windram said.

The President and CEO of the Hope Network, Phil Weaver said he appreciates the recognition of "the importance of preparing children for a bright and promising future."

The Michigan Education Corps and the Hope Network shares the category of Outstanding National Service Program with three other recipients. The winners will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Detroit Opera House.

