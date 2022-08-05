Whitmer, Google partner to offer free career training for 500 Michiganders

After completing a program through Google Career Certificates, graduates will be connected to over 150 potential employees, including Google, Verizon and Ford.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has partnered with Google to bring free job training opportunities to Michiganders.

Through this partnership, 500 people will use Google Career Certificates to advance their careers. Google Career Certificates is a program that offers a variety of courses to earn job certificates in high-demand industries. The courses are online and can be completed at the students' pace. No experience is necessary to participate in the program.

After earning a certificate, graduates will be connected with over 150 potential employers, including Google, Verizon and Ford.

“Google Career Certificates will help 500 Michiganders get on a no-cost path to a good-paying career in a high-growth field like Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce, IT Support, Project Management, or UX Design,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This program builds on the investments in the bipartisan state budget I recently signed which includes $670 million to strengthen our economy and empower workers and employers. I will work with anyone to help Michiganders land in-demand, high-skill jobs and ensure businesses can grow in every region of our great state.”

The Google Career Certificates program started in 2018. Of the 70,000 graduates across the U.S., 75% reported a positive impact on their career within six months of completing their courses.

“The Google Career Certificates are a great opportunity for Michiganders to earn industry-recognized credentials and increase their earning potential in a short amount of time,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Director of LEO's Office of Employment and Training. “Participants will have the ability to learn at their own pace and prepare for the demands of today’s job market.”

Those interested in participating should contact a West Michigan Works! Service Center. Scholarship recipients need a computer, handheld device or smartphone and access to Internet. West Michigan Works! representatives can help obtain these items. Courses must be completed within six months.

To find a West Michigan Works! Service Center near you, click here.

