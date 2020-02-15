LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan organization that aims to boost access to college is using a grant to help students without legal status to live in the United States.

The Michigan College Access Network says the $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan will be used to aid the new Michigan Coalition for Undocumented Student Success.

Specific goals for the grant include hiring a program coordinator to coordinate the the translation of a student guide to college into Spanish, Arabic and Chinese, and working with educators on ways to support college-bound students.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.