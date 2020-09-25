High school marching bands in keep playing, hoping for spring competitions

Mona Shores created a fall concert band to fill the void created when the marching band season was canceled.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — High school marching band competitions in Michigan have been canceled due to COVID-19. And the tradition of taking the field to perform at half time during Friday night football games won't happen this year.

"It's a little difficult to say the least," said Matthew Murry a drum major with Mona Shores.

The cancelation of the marching band season initially led to disappointment for musicians and band directors.

"All of us are bummed out about it," Mona Shores Director of Bands Jason Boyden said.

But spirits have lifted in recent weeks. To keep students engaged in music Boyden created a new fall concert band. One that practices in a parking lot adjacent to the high school.

"This is a brand new thing for us this year." Boyden said. "It's still super weird, and there are things we're working through."

The fall concert band is divided in two groups each practices on alternating days.

On Nov. 1, the two groups will joint together for an outdoor concert at Sailor Stadium. Each student will be allowed to invite two guests. And the entire band will be spread out from end zone to end zone on the Mona Shores football field.

Students are playing with mask specially made for musicians.

"I think it's all worth it," said student Sam Nye.

"With a year like this we have to make it work," Murry added.

And members of the fall concert band are hopeful there will still be a competitive marching band season in Michigan during this school year, most likely in the spring.

RELATED VIDEO:

