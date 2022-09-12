2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation

U.S. News & World Report released their annual report of the best colleges in the nation and two Michigan schools were ranked among the top 100.

MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100.

As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the survey and are ranked among the best in the nation.

U of M had the highest scores in the state, with special accolades for their undergrad engineering, computer science, business and nursing programs. The university also was ranked third in the nation among public schools and received high rankings in innovation, value and veteran experiences. U of M ranked 25th among all the colleges in the country.

MSU also saw similar accolades from the study, including recognition for their undergrad engineering, business management and computer science programs. The school was also said to have the best supply chain management and logistics program in the nation. Michigan State ranked 77th among all the colleges in the country.

The report also shows the best colleges in every state, which U of M and MSU ranked first and second respectively.

10 Best Colleges In Michigan

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor (#25) Michigan State University (#77) Michigan Technical University (#151) University of Detroit Mercy (#202) Central Michigan University (#250) Wayne State University (#250) Grand Valley State University (#263) Western Michigan University (#285) Andrews University (#299) Hillsdale College (unranked)

The top universities nationwide come as no surprise, with the same ivy-league schools with a few other private schools in the mix.

5 Best Colleges In The Nation

Princeton University Massachusetts Institute of Technology Harvard University Stanford University Yale University

Read more about the methodology here.

