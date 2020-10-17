Michigan schools to have suicide prevention resources on IDs

Michigan follows California, which passed a similar measure in 2019.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan public schools that issue identification cards to students in grades six through 12 will be required to add a suicide prevention hotline number.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the law on Thursday. The “Save Our Students” legislation aims to fight Michigan’s steadily growing youth suicide rate.

State data shows that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-olds in Michigan.

The bill also requires the state health department to provide schools with information about mental health and suicide if they request it.

Michigan follows California, which passed a similar measure in 2019.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.