Michigan State Board of Education seeks AG's opinion on new MiLEAP department authority

The Michigan State Board of Education is seeking clarity on the function of the governor's new Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking clarity on the exact function a new education department created through executive order by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The new department, named Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential (MiLEAP), was created through an executive order in early July.

Whitmer's order stated that the one of the purposes of MiLEAP is to build "an education system from preschool through postsecondary that can support our kids, families, and the economy of the future by ensuring anyone can make it in Michigan."

Now, the SBE is asking for clarity on the department's authority. The SBE says that the order includes language that may grant overlapping authority over public schools that is constitutionally secured for the SBE.

The SBE shared the following language from the executive order that may grant the overlapping authority:

"MiLEAP will establish and implement a statewide vision for life-long education from preschool to postsecondary. Its responsibilities include expanding equitable access to quality, affordable programs and services and improving outcomes for all Michiganders in early learning and care and higher education."

The SBE says that the Michigan Constitution grants authority over "all public education" to the SBE and they are concerned that MiLEAP may have overlapping authority.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to seek an opinion from the attorney general on "how the board’s constitutionally secured authority over all public education in Michigan may be affected by an executive order to create MiLEAP."

The board voted to approve the motion 8-0.

