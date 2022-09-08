Michigan college named one of the top party schools in America

Niche releases a list of the Top Party Schools in America every year and this year, one university in Michigan made it in to the top 20.

MICHIGAN, USA — When students head off to college, they are there to get a quality education, but having a little fun while they are there is also an essential part of the college experience.

The university that was ranked in the top 20 shouldn't be a big surprise because this school is already known throughout the state for its party scene.

Niche named Michigan State University as having an "A+" party scene and ranked it as the 20th best party school in the country.

MSU isn't just a party school though, the university ranks as one of the best schools for agricultural sciences in America and was ranked in the top 100 schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Several other BIG 10 schools also made it into the top 20 party schools in the country, with the University of Wisconsin considered to be the best party school in the conference.

Top 20 Party Schools In America

University of California - Santa Barbara Tulane University Florida State University The University of Alabama Howard University University of Wisconsin University of Georgia Syracuse University University of Southern California University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign West Virginia University Penn State University University of Mississippi Ohio University Miami University Indiana University - Bloomington University of Iowa San Diego State University Florida A&M University Michigan State University

Niche also ranks the top party schools by state and put the University of Michigan as the 2nd best party college in Michigan. U of M ranks 32nd nationally, also receiving an "A+" for their party scene by Niche.

Top 5 Party Schools In Michigan

Michigan State University (#20 nationwide) University of Michigan - Ann Arbor (#32 nationwide) Western Michigan University (#72 nationwide) Central Michigan University (#124 nationwide) Ferris State University (#183 nationwide)

You can view the entire list of the top party schools in the nation here and the top party schools in Michigan here.

