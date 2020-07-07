Michigan schools expect teacher absences to increase

In order to prepare for the fall, schools will need to focus on increasing the number of subs.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan schools already face a lack of substitute teachers, but officials expect a greater need for them amid the pandemic.

The Detroit Free Press reports that in preparing for fall instruction, educators must focus on ramping up the number of available subs.

Nicola Soares is president of Kelly Education, the school staffing division of Troy-based Kelly Services. She says there will not be enough teachers to reopen schools.

Soares expects it to be hard filling positions, but she notes that people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic could be potential candidates.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: