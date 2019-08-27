LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan superintendents are sounding the alarm about starting school without knowing how much funding they will receive from the state.

For the first time in a decade, no state K-12 budget was in place in July, when districts' fiscal years begin. The deadline for the state budget is Oct. 1.

Superintendents said Tuesday that they have been thrown in a state of uncertainty, and they are having trouble making hiring decisions when more kids enroll than expected.

RELATED: No consensus on Michigan road fix as budget deadline nears

RELATED: Michigan business leaders pressure lawmakers to boost road spending

The budget is being held up largely over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's push for a tax increase to fix the roads. She also is seeking the largest increase in classroom spending in 18 years.

Republicans also back a funding boost for schools, though a smaller amount than what Whitmer wants.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.