LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court says it won't hear arguments in March about the legality of giving public tax dollars to private schools.

The court says it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court settles a case from Montana, Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue.

The case dives into the question of private schools, including religious schools, receiving state funding. In Montana, a school of choice program was indirectly funded by the state and was shut down, citing laws against the funding.

Michigan’s Constitution currently blocks private schools from getting this money, either directly or indirectly. This is often referred to as the Blaine Amendment.

The Michigan court says that decision could be influential. The dispute is about money earmarked for private schools by the Republican-controlled Legislature when Rick Snyder was governor.

The money would help schools comply with health, safety and welfare rules. Grand Rapids Catholic Schools Superintendent David Faber said the money will put all schools on "equal footing as far as equity" and would allow parents to chose the school they believe is best for their children.

Faber said the funding could help lower income families send their children to private school, creating scholarships, reimbursements or other options.

Critics say the Michigan Constitution clearly states that no public money can aid a private school. If this Supreme Court case rules in the favor of private schools, public schools’ future is a little more bleak.

