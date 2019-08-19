MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Promise is sending more high school graduates off to get their two-year degree than ever before.

The program gives students who graduate from any of the 16 high schools in the county, with a cumulative 3.5 GPA or higher, two free years at either Muskegon Community College or Baker College.

This year more than 440 students are taking advantage of that offer.

In the first two years, organizers say the promise has saved Muskegon County parents and their students more than $3 million in tuition costs.

Leaders are about half way to their goal of raising $2.5 million to keep the Promise fully funded.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.